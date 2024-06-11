New
Quaker Hazelnut Chocolate Porridge Sachets Oat So Simple 10x36g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 36.5g sachet with 180ml of semi-skimmed milk contains:
Energy
913kJ
223kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
5.9g

low

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

low

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
15g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.29g

low

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1613 kJ

Hazelnut chocolate Flavour Microwaveable Oats
Pack size: 365G

Ingredients

Quaker Wholegrain Rolled oats (76%), Sugar, Dark Chocolate Powder (5%) (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Natural Flavourings, Salt.

Allergy Information

Also, may contain: wheat, barley and soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

365g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Flavours

