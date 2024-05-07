New
Quaker Oats Hazelnut Chocolate Porridge Pot 58g

£1.30

£2.24/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Pot Prepared:
Energy
895kJ
212kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
12g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1552 kJ

Hazelnut Chocolate Flavour Hot Oat Cereal with rich Cocoa
Natural Flavours100% British OatsSource of Fibre & ProteinNatural Energy Release
Pack size: 58G
Oats are high in manganese, which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Natural Flavours100% British OatsSource of Fibre & ProteinNatural Energy Release

Ingredients

Quaker Rolled Oats (66%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Fat-reduced Cocoa Powder (4%), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Anticaking Agent (Calcium Phosphate).

Allergy Information

May Contain: Wheat, barley and Soya For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving,

Net Contents

58g ℮

Preparation and Usage

In the HobFEED YOUR FIRE INSIDEin just 2 minutes1. Boil the kettle, mix the dry ingredients2. Pour in boiling water up to the fill line and give it a stir3. Leave to stand for 2 min, stir, then dig in

