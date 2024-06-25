Tesco Tandoori Chicken Naan Flavour Kit 37g

Tandoori Chicken Naan

One tray

Ready in 30 minutes

5 simple steps

Serves 2

Kit contains:

✓ Tandoori Curry Paste

✓ Tandoori Seasoning

Shopping list / Ingredients to buy:

250g diced chicken breast

100g Greek style yogurt

2 naan breads

1 red pepper

1 small red onion

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 190°C. Thinly slice the onion and red pepper, then mix with seasoning paste, powder, diced chicken and half the yogurt.

2. Add a small amount of oil into the baking tray then add the seasoned ingredients.

3. Bake at 190°C for 20 minutes.

4. Remove the baking tray from the oven and place the naan breads on top. Ensure the chicken is cooked through. Put back into the oven for a further 5 minutes.

5. Remove from the oven. To serve, top the naans with remaining yogurt, baked chicken and vegetables. For an extra finishing touch, add mango chutney and fresh coriander.

Simple Swaps

Why not try...?