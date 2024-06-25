New
Tesco Tandoori Chicken Naan Flavour Kit 37g

Tesco Tandoori Chicken Naan Flavour Kit 37g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.85

£5.00/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
61kcal
253kJ
3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Fat
4.2g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.84g

high

31%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1334kJ / 322kcal

A kit containing tandoori curry paste with nigella seeds, garlic purée and ginger purée and a tandoori seasoning with coriander, cumin and cardamom.
Indian inspired tandoori paste with a spice blend
Pack size: 37G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tandoori Curry Paste (68%) [Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Tomato Paste, Ground Spices (Coriander, Paprika, Turmeric, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Clove, Black Pepper), Yeast Extract, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Glucose Syrup, Nigella Seeds, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dextrose, Coriander Leaf, Ginger Extract, Lemon Extract, Mace Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Coriander Seed Oil, Rosemary Oil, Nutmeg Oil], Tandoori Seasoning (32%) [Ground Spices (Paprika, Coriander, Cumin, Cardamom, Cayenne Pepper, Fenugreek), Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Extract, Coriander Seed Oil, Rosemary Oil].

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

37g e

Preparation and Usage

Tandoori Chicken Naan

One tray

Ready in 30 minutes

5 simple steps

Serves 2

 

Kit contains:

✓ Tandoori Curry Paste

✓ Tandoori Seasoning

 

Shopping list / Ingredients to buy:

250g diced chicken breast

100g Greek style yogurt

2 naan breads

1 red pepper

1 small red onion   

 

Method:

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 190°C. Thinly slice the onion and red pepper, then mix with seasoning paste, powder, diced chicken and half the yogurt.

2. Add a small amount of oil into the baking tray then add the seasoned ingredients.

3. Bake at 190°C for 20 minutes.

4. Remove the baking tray from the oven and place the naan breads on top. Ensure the chicken is cooked through. Put back into the oven for a further 5 minutes.

5. Remove from the oven. To serve, top the naans with remaining yogurt, baked chicken and vegetables. For an extra finishing touch, add mango chutney and fresh coriander.

 

Simple Swaps

Why not try...?

  • Try using paneer for a veggie alternative.

 

View all Marinades & Seasoning Kits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here