Tesco Tandoori Chicken Naan Flavour Kit 37g
£1.85
£5.00/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 61kcal
-
- 253kJ
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.84g
- 31%of the reference intake
medium
high
medium
high
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tandoori Curry Paste (68%) [Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Tomato Paste, Ground Spices (Coriander, Paprika, Turmeric, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Clove, Black Pepper), Yeast Extract, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Glucose Syrup, Nigella Seeds, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dextrose, Coriander Leaf, Ginger Extract, Lemon Extract, Mace Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Coriander Seed Oil, Rosemary Oil, Nutmeg Oil], Tandoori Seasoning (32%) [Ground Spices (Paprika, Coriander, Cumin, Cardamom, Cayenne Pepper, Fenugreek), Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Extract, Coriander Seed Oil, Rosemary Oil].
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
Tandoori Chicken Naan
One tray
Ready in 30 minutes
5 simple steps
Serves 2
Kit contains:
✓ Tandoori Curry Paste
✓ Tandoori Seasoning
Shopping list / Ingredients to buy:
250g diced chicken breast
100g Greek style yogurt
2 naan breads
1 red pepper
1 small red onion
Method:
- Pre-heat the oven to 190°C. Thinly slice the onion and red pepper, then mix with seasoning paste, powder, diced chicken and half the yogurt.
2. Add a small amount of oil into the baking tray then add the seasoned ingredients.
3. Bake at 190°C for 20 minutes.
4. Remove the baking tray from the oven and place the naan breads on top. Ensure the chicken is cooked through. Put back into the oven for a further 5 minutes.
5. Remove from the oven. To serve, top the naans with remaining yogurt, baked chicken and vegetables. For an extra finishing touch, add mango chutney and fresh coriander.
Simple Swaps
Why not try...?
- Try using paneer for a veggie alternative.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (19g)
|Energy
|1334kJ / 322kcal
|253kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|22.1g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|14.0g
|2.7g
|Sugars
|7.2g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|14.2g
|2.7g
|Protein
|9.6g
|1.8g
|Salt
|9.71g
|1.84g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2024
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review