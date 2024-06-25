New
Pastahead Arrabiata Sauce with Penne Pasta 200g

Pastahead Arrabiata Sauce with Penne Pasta 200g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.50

£12.50/kg

Vegan

Pastahead Arrabiata Sauce Penne Pasta 200g Steamed, Not Stodgy!Head over to www.wearenoodlehead.com/pastahead to see how we do it!Discover more at www.veetee.com
Embark on a passionate Italian adventure with our Arrabiata Sauce with Penne, a meal crafted for one that’s full of fiery romance. Le et the vibrant, spicy tomato sauce embrace the perfectly cooked penne, transporting you to a candlelit dinner in a charming Italian bistro.Each bite, infused with the heat of red chili peppers and the richness of garlic, whispers tales of love and longing. This dish isn’t just a meal; it's an invitation to savor the thrill of bold flavors and culinary passion.Indulge in the romance, let the spice awaken your senses, and enjoy every tantalizing forkful. Buon appetito!
Packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
Full On SaucinessNo artificial colours flavours or preservativesSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Cooked Penne Pasta (70%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomato (12%), Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Onion, Sugar, Crushed Red Chilli (0.5%), Salt, Garlic, Acidity Rregulator: Lactic Acid, Color: Paparika, Italian Seasoning (Oregano, Basil, Thyme, Parsley, Sage Leaves, Bay, White Pepper), Oregano Dried, Ground Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Produce of

Packed in the UK Origin non-UK

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 1

Net Contents

200g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Instant Pasta Pots

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here