Pastahead Arrabiata Sauce with Penne Pasta 200g

Embark on a passionate Italian adventure with our Arrabiata Sauce with Penne, a meal crafted for one that’s full of fiery romance. Le et the vibrant, spicy tomato sauce embrace the perfectly cooked penne, transporting you to a candlelit dinner in a charming Italian bistro. Each bite, infused with the heat of red chili peppers and the richness of garlic, whispers tales of love and longing. This dish isn’t just a meal; it's an invitation to savor the thrill of bold flavors and culinary passion. Indulge in the romance, let the spice awaken your senses, and enjoy every tantalizing forkful. Buon appetito!

Packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.

Full On Sauciness No artificial colours flavours or preservatives Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Cooked Penne Pasta (70%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomato (12%), Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Onion, Sugar, Crushed Red Chilli (0.5%), Salt, Garlic, Acidity Rregulator: Lactic Acid, Color: Paparika, Italian Seasoning (Oregano, Basil, Thyme, Parsley, Sage Leaves, Bay, White Pepper), Oregano Dried, Ground Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Produce of

Packed in the UK Origin non-UK

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 1

Net Contents

200g ℮

Additives