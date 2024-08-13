New
Galaxy Ripple Milk Chocolate Bar 7 x 30g

Galaxy Ripple Milk Chocolate Bar 7 x 30g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.90

£1.38/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1x = 30 g
Energy
662kJ
158kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.7g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
17g

high

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2206 kJ

Milk chocolate with a rippled centre.100% Responsibly Sourced Cocoa**Galaxy® Smooth Milk Products*Learn more at galaxychocolate.co.ukWe source Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa under the mass balance method.Find out more at ra.org/mb
Galaxy Ripple has style as well as substance. A raffishly ruffled chocolate centre, enrobed in smooth Galaxy milk chocolate. On days when you've overfilled your diary and are bouncing from dinner with friends to food shopping on the way home, pause to sink into the waves of airy but sublime milk chocolate. Or enjoy as a brilliant accompaniment to movie night, theatre trip, or to a listening session for your new favourite band's new album. Contains seven 30g bars of Galaxy Ripple. Galaxy brings intensely chocolatey moments of decadence to every event, ensuring that your celebrations are filled with memorable moments. So, elevate your celebrations with Galaxy. Contains seven 30g bars of Galaxy Ripple.
Choose Pleasure Galaxy® Ripple®
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate (Milk), Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Soya

Number of uses

7 Servings

Net Contents

7 x 30g ℮

View all Multipack Chocolate Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here