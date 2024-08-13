Galaxy Ripple Milk Chocolate Bar 7 x 30g

Milk chocolate with a rippled centre. 100% Responsibly Sourced Cocoa* *Galaxy® Smooth Milk Products *Learn more at galaxychocolate.co.uk We source Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa under the mass balance method. Find out more at ra.org/mb

Galaxy Ripple has style as well as substance. A raffishly ruffled chocolate centre, enrobed in smooth Galaxy milk chocolate. On days when you've overfilled your diary and are bouncing from dinner with friends to food shopping on the way home, pause to sink into the waves of airy but sublime milk chocolate. Or enjoy as a brilliant accompaniment to movie night, theatre trip, or to a listening session for your new favourite band's new album. Contains seven 30g bars of Galaxy Ripple. Galaxy brings intensely chocolatey moments of decadence to every event, ensuring that your celebrations are filled with memorable moments. So, elevate your celebrations with Galaxy. Contains seven 30g bars of Galaxy Ripple.

Choose Pleasure Galaxy® Ripple®

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa

Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate (Milk), Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Soya

Number of uses

7 Servings

Net Contents

7 x 30g ℮