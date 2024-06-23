The Gym Kitchen High Protein BBQ Chicken Pasta 280g

The Gym Kitchen High Protein BBQ Chicken Pasta 280g

Per pack
Energy
1801kJ
426kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
7.1g

low

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

low

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.6g

low

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.9g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

24 Protein*426 Kcal*64g Carbs*7g Fat**Per packCooked pasta in barbecue and tomato sauce with pinto beans, Cheddar cheese, red kidney beans, sweetcorn, roasted red pepper, onion and parsley topped with tomato marinated chicken.
Food to FuelHigh ProteinMacro Counted!
Pack size: 280G
High Protein

Ingredients

Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato Chicken (14%) [Chicken Breast, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Dried Glucose Syrup, Paprika, Oregano, Parsley, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Colour: Paprika Extract, Flavouring], Barbecue Sauce [Water, Tomato, Tomato Paste, Brown Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Honey, American Style Mustard (Water, Spirit Vinegar, Yellow Mustard Flour, Mustard Husk, Sea Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Brown Mustard Flour, Oriental Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder), Cornflour, Smoked Water, Smoked Salt, Smoked Garlic, Smoked Onion Powder, Allspice, Cumin], Mesquite Style Barbecue Sauce [Water, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Treacle, Cornflour, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Roasted Garlic Purée, Dried Onion, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Mace], Tomato Sauce [Water, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Tomato, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice], Pinto Beans [Pinto Beans, Water, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Kidney Beans [Red Kidney Beans, Water, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride], Sweetcorn [Sweetcorn, Water, Salt], Black Turtle Beans [Black Turtle Beans, Water, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Firming Agent, Calcium Chloride], Onion, Roasted Red Pepper [Roasted Red Pepper, Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid], Parsley

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Net Contents

280g ℮

