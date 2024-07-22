image 1 of Zizzi Calzone Carne Piccante 400g
Zizzi Calzone Carne Piccante 400g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 Calzone
Energy
1927kJ
459kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
17.4g

-

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.6g

-

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.4g

-

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.46g

-

24%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 988KJ / 236kcal

Oven-baked folded pizza brushed with garlic oil, filled with harissa chicken, pork meatballs, Bolognese sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic sautéed mushrooms and sweet pepper pearls.Zizzi zillionaires clubThe home of exclusive Zizzi perkz (like free food!)Join today and get a free perk in any of our restaurants!
In our restaurants or at home, we like things a bit different at Zizzi.Because what's a world without a few twists?Our Calzone is made from slow-proved dough, hand-stretched, folded, crimped, brushed with garlic oil and filled with only the best ingredients.The Carne Piccante is one for meat lovers. Its full of harissa chicken, pork meatballs, bolognese sauce, mozzarella, garlic sautéed mushrooms and sweet pepper pearls.
Pasta craving? Try our frozen pastas.Pictured-Casareccia Pollo Piccante.
Hand-stretched folded pizzaWith harissa chicken meatballs, Bolognese, mushrooms & mozzarella
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Dough (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Spelt Wheat Sourdough, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast), Bolognese Sauce (15%) (Tomato Sauce (Tomatoes, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic, Basil, Oregano), Seasoned Beef Mince (Beef, Garlic Powder, Dried Basil, Black Pepper, Salt) Pork Meatballs (9%) (Pork, Onion, Pork Fat, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast] Potato Starch, Sugar Cane Fibre, Salt, Dextrose, Seasonings (White Pepper, Nutmeg), Stabiliser (Triphosphates), Paprika Powder, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Pork Fat), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (7%), Harissa Chicken (3.5%) (Chicken (Chicken Breast, Salt, Maize Starch) Harissa Sauce (Red Peppers, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Chipotle Chillies, Seasoning (Chilli, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Coriander, Clove, Caraway) Sundried Tomatoes, Salt, Lemon Juice From Concentrate, Garlic, Colour (Paprika Extract), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Sautéed Garlic Mushrooms (3.5%) (Sliced Mushrooms, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée), Sweet Pepper Pearls (1%) (Red Pepper, Water, Cane Sugar, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Salt, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Chilli), Garlic Oil (Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Lemon Juice)

Allergy Information

May also contain Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold capital letters.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

400g

