Veetee Stir'd Smokey Cajun Rice 100g

Vegetarian

A rich spicy tomato sauce with oregano.
Bring the bayou to your kitchen with Veetee STIR'D Smokey Cajun Stir-In Sauce! Infused with rich, smoky flavors and a hint of zesty spice, this sauce transforms any dish into a Cajun delight. Perfect for jazzing up your stir-fries, rice, or veggies. Veetee STIR'D: Add a dash of the South with every stir
Chilli rating - 2Add life to your riceSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Water, Natural Flavouring, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Onion, Garlic, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Paprika, Roasted Cumin, Spices (1.38%) (Cayenne Pepper, Ginger, Black Pepper, Thyme), Colour: Paprika Extract, Oregano (0.56%), Salt, Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

Product may contain Wheat and Mustard. Allergens: see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Origin more than one country

Net Contents

100g ℮

