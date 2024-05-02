Tesco Finest 2 Melt in the Middle Chocolate Fondants 310g

Place on a microwaveable plate. Place in the microwave and heat on full power. Allow to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. For 1 pot: Chilled: 800W 55 secs/ 900W 50 secs. For 2 pots: Chilled: 800W 1 min 35 secs/ 900W 1 min 25 secs. Place on a microwaveable plate. Place in the microwave and heat on full power. Allow to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk , Pasteurised Egg , Belgian Dark Chocolate (12%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier ( Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Light Brown Soft Sugar, Butter ( Milk ), Whipping Cream ( Milk ), Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar, Water, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Belgian Milk Chocolate (1.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk , Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier ( Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids).

