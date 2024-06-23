Tesco Red Thai Chicken Wrap

Tesco Red Thai Chicken Wrap

No ratings yet
Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1589kJ
377kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
10.3g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.1g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.2g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.11g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 771kJ / 183kcal

Chicken breast in a red Thai curry sauce, pickled vegetable slaw and spinach in a plain tortilla wrap.
LIMITED EDITION GET IT WHILE YOU CAN TRANSPORT YOURSELF TO THAILAND THIS LUNCHTIME. OUR TASTY BARMARKED TORTILLA WRAP IS FILLED WITH TENDER CHICKEN BREAST IN A WARMING, SILKY THAI RED CURRY SAUCE FINISHED WITH SPINACH AND A PINK PICKLED SLAW.WITH CRUNCHY PICKLED SLAW

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (19%), White Cabbage, Spinach, Carrot, Palm Oil, Red Cabbage, Onion, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Spirit Vinegar, Lemongrass, Ginger Purée, Salt, Garlic Purée, Galangal, Red Chilli Purée, Tomato Paste, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Acetic Acid), Wheat Fibre, Lime Leaves, Rice Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Concentrated Lime Juice, Pasteurised Egg, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Coriander Powder, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Soya Bean, Turmeric, Brown Mustard Seeds, Maltodextrin, Mushroom Extract Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using non-UK chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

View all Lunch Meal Deals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here