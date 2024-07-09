Bens Original Favourites Paella Chorizo and Vegetable Microwave Rice Meal 250g

Steamed parboiled long grain rice with chorizo, red peppers, and peas. Visit BensOriginal.co.uk or BensOriginal.ie to find out more Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.

When you're in need of something that feeds the body and the soul, look no further than your favourite comforts. They're classics for a reason, so settle in, and enjoy a super tasty meal from our Favourites range. If this food could hug you, it would.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Perfect in 2 Minutes Real Taste, Real Fast No Artificial Colours or Flavours

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice (80%), Chorizo (5.9%) (Pork, Water, Potato Starch, Herbs, Spices, Pork Protein, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Red Pepper (4.3%), Peas (2.7%), Sunflower Oil, Double Concentrated Tomato Paste (1.5%), Spices, Barbecue Seasoning (Vegetables (Roasted Onions, Tomato, Garlic), Salt, Spices (Paprika, Chillies, Cumin, Pepper, Coriander), Maltodextrin, Modified Maize Starch, Smoke Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar, Oregano), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

250g ℮

Additives