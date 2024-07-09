Bens Original Lunch Bowl Mexican Style Grains and Rice 220g

Mix of wholegrain rice, pearl barley and red quinoa with sweetcorn, adzuki beans, red pepper and spices. Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.

When you need something quick and tasty, we've whipped up an exciting grain, pulse and vegetable filled Lunch Bowl. Inspired by textures and flavours from around the world, you'll still be raving about it at dinner time. Steam sealed for freshness, you can enjoy a full, nutritious meal straight from the cupboard, at your desk or even on a mountain top!

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Enjoy Hot or Cold Real Goodness, Real Fast High in Fibre 322 Kcal Tasty & Nutritious No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives Suitable for vegetarians Meal for 1

Pack size: 220G

High in Fibre

Ingredients

Steamed Parboiled Wholegrain Rice (33%), Adzuki Beans (19%), Steamed Pearl Barley (16%), Sweetcorn (7.7%), Steamed Red Quinoa (5.6%), Red Pepper (5.0%), Tomato Paste, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Lime Juice, Salt, Spice (0.3%), Garlic Powder, Natural Colour, Jalapeno Pepper, Herb, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

220g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Steam sealed for freshness, you can enjoy a full, nutritious meal straight from the cupboard, at your desk or even on a mountain top! To enjoy cold... 1 Squeeze pouch to separate. 2 Pour into a bowl, stir & eat. To enjoy warm... 1 Squeeze pouch to separate. 2 Tear two inches to vent. 3 Microwave on full power (750W) for 90 seconds. 4 Pour into a bowl, stir & eat.

