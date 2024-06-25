New
Mac 'N' Cheese Head Macaroni & 3 Oozy Cheese 200g

£2.50

£12.50/kg

Cooked pasta in cheese sauce.
Indulge in a whirlwind romance with our Macaroni & 3 Cheese Meal for One, ready in just 60 seconds. Let the mature cheddar, creamy mozzarella, and tangy Monterey Jack melt into perfectly cooked macaroni, creating a symphony of rich, velvety flavors that warm your heart. Each bite is a tender embrace, a moment of pure comfort and delight.This isn't just a quick meal; it's a love letter to your taste buds, a gourmet experience that brings the magic of fine dining to your table in an instant.Savor the passion, relish the convenience, and fall in love with every creamy forkful. Bon appétit!
Chilly rating - 3Ready in 60 secsGuilty Pleasure"Irresistible" Macaroni with "tangy" Mature Cheddars, "creamy" Mozzarella & Monterey Jack CheeseSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Cooked Elbow Pasta (81%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Cheese Mix (Milk) (15%) (Mature Cheddar, Mozzarella, Monterey Jack), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyphosphates, Sodium Phosphates, Sunflower Lecithin), Starch, Salt, White Pepper, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

For Allergen, See Ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK Origin Non-UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

200g ℮

