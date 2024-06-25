Walkers Wotsits Crispy Bacon Flavour Crisps 6 x 12g

Crispy Bacon Flavour Corn, Chickpea & Rice Puffs

• Walkers Wotsits “Yummy With” Crispy Bacon flavour - a meltingly tasty crisps multipack with 6 individual bags • 57 kcal per pack • These deliciously yummy crisps are made with chickpeas and are a source of fibre • No artificial colours • No artificial preservatives • Baked, not fried • Suitable for vegetarians

New “Yummy With” Walkers Wotsits and Monster Munch crisps are deliciously yummy new flavours, made with chickpeas and are a source of fibre. Try them all in handy multipacks: Wotsits Yummy With Cheese Toastie flavour, Wotsits Yummy With Crispy Bacon flavour and Monster Munch Yummy With BBQ Sauce flavour.

57Kcal 239KJ Per Pack No Artificial Colours or Preservatives Baked not Fried Suitable for Vegetarians Made with Chickpea Source of Fibre Less Salt

Pack size: 72G

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Chickpea Flour (17%), Rapeseed Oil, Crispy Bacon Flavour [Flavourings, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Smoked Salt, Cocoa Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour(Paprika Extract)], Rice Flour, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May Contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard.

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

6 x 12g ℮

Additives