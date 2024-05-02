We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Unearthed Beechwood Smoked Meat and Cheese Selection 120g

Unearthed Beechwood Smoked Meat and Cheese Selection 120g

£3.00

£2.50/100g

A selection of beechwood smoked pork salami, peppered pork salami and medium fat hard cheese.Ip from every pack supportsAction Against HungerRegistered Charity No. 1047501
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Pack size: 120G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Produce of

Produced in Germany using EU pork and milk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Black Peppercorns, Pork Gelatine, Glucose Syrup, White Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate), Xanthan Gum, Garlic, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Prepared with 123g of Pork per 100g of Smoked Peppered Pork Salami

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1416 kJ
-342 kcal
Fat28g
of which saturates9.0g
Carbohydrates0.6g
of which sugars0.5g
Fibre0.4g
Protein22g
Salt3.7g

