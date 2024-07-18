New
Souphead Thai Inspired Soul Stirring Tom Yum Soup 300g

5(1)
£2.50

£8.33/kg

Tom yum. Coconut milk, vegetable, kafir lime leaf and lemon juice soup.#WHERE'SYOURHEADAT?Hankerin' for bowl burstin' flavour packed soups ping on some real good food
"Mind awakening" tangy & spicy Thai soup with lime leaf, spring onions, carrots & green beans
Chilli rating - 3Ready in 60 SecsSoul Stirring
Pack size: 300G

Water (82%), Spring Onion (4%), Red Thai Curry Paste (Dried Chilli, Garlic, Lemon Powder, Onion, Salt, Ginger, Spices r & Condiments, Lemon), Carrot, Corriander Leaves, Vegetable Broth (Salt, Corn Starch, Potato Powder, Onion, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (contains Wheat, Soy), Edible Vegetable Fat (Palm Fat), Yeast Extract, Garlic, Spices & Condiments (4%) (containes Celery), Flavour Enhancers (E627 & E631), Anticaking Agent (E551), Acidity Regulator (E330)), French Beans, Sunflower Oil, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Modified Starch, Color: Paprika Extract

Contains Wheat, Gluten, Soy, Celery., May contain Milk, Sulphites, Peanuts, Nuts, Mustard, Sesame, Cereals containing Gluten since it is manufactured in facility handling these allergens. Allergens in bold.

Made in the UK Origin Non-UK

1 Servings

300g ℮

