Hellmann's Plant Based Mayo 430ml

Hellmann's vegan alternative to mayonnaise

Over 100 years ago, Richard Hellmann created Hellmann's Mayonnaise in a deli in New York, and he marked his best products by tying a blue ribbon around them. This blue ribbon can still be found on the label today, highlighting our ongoing commitment to great quality products. Hellmann's ​100% Plant-Based Mayo offers the same thick and creamy texture and unmistakable amazing taste as our Real Mayonnaise, but it’s 100% plant-based. We are proudly committed to responsibly and sustainably sourcing our oils, and crafting our egg-free Mayo without any artificial colours or flavours. Make it a regular part of your meat-free Monday, and bring your vegetarian or plant-based meal to life with this deliciously creamy condiment. Spread this Plant-Based Mayo over sandwiches as it spreads better than butter right out the fridge. Dollop it on a salad, add to a veggie burger, or use as a dip for chips. For a super crisp and delicious plant-based grilled sandwich, simply brush the outside of the bread with Hellmann's ​100% Plant-Based Mayo before grilling. Make taste, not waste. Globally, 1/3 of all food produced is wasted. Hellmann's takes this problem seriously and helps you be more resourceful with food. Be sure to also try our Hellmann's Light Mayonnaise and our Hellmann's Organic Mayonnaise to give you even more options. Also, our squeeze bottles are 100% recycled – please, do your part and recycle the bottle. Hellmann's Plant-Based Mayo is the new name of our Vegan Mayo recipe. It has the same great taste and is still vegan.

Hellmann's 100% Plant-Based Mayo is the new name of our vegan mayo recipe. It has the same great taste and is still vegan This Plant-Based Mayo contains sustainably sourced oil, is a good source of omega 3, and is gluten free Hellmann's is committed to making dressings and condiments from only 100% sustainably sourced oils Free from artificial colours and flavours, Hellmann's ​100% Plant-Based Mayo is a perfect addition to your plant-based recipes that you can share with everyone This delicious condiment is perfect for vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians: try this Plant-Based Mayo with a veggie burger, wrap, salad, or as a dip on your next meat-free Monday​ Make taste, not waste – Hellmann's ​100% Plant-Based Mayo helps people enjoy food for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste

Pack size: 430ML

Ingredients

Rapeseed oil (52%), water, spirit vinegar, modified starch, sugar, salt, natural flavourings (contain MUSTARD), lemon juice concentrate, thickener (xanthan gum), antioxidant (calcium disodium EDTA), paprika extract, sunflower oil

Allergy Information

Contains: Mustard

Produce of

Poland

Net Contents

430 ℮