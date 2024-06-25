Ramenhead Singapore Laksa Noodle & Broth 450g

Blanched noodles with a coconut milk, lemongrass and curry spice broth.

"Bang-up" noodles in a creamy coconut milk, galangal root, lemongrass & curry spice broth

Chilli rating - 1 Ready in 2 Mins Happy Slurping

Pack size: 450G

Contains: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

Made in the UK Origin Non-UK

2 Servings

450g ℮

Lip smackin' Ramen in 3 easy steps

1.Broth

For best results tear the top corner open slightly. Microwave on full power Cat E-800W for 1 minute, ensuring the pouch doesn't topple over. Check that the broth is piping hot.

2.Noodles

Tear the top corner open slightly. Microwave on full power Cat E-800W for 1 minute. Check the noodles are piping hot. Microwave ovens vary, adjust cooking time accordingly. Alternatively, heat in a wok or a pan until hot.

3.Ramen

Place noodles in a large bowl. Pour over the hot broth and finish with toppings of choice

Why not top it with...

2 Fried Eggs, Sunny Side up

Chopped Fresh Spring Onions