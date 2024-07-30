Milkybar Buttons Jelly Ice Cream Pouch 95g

White chocolate pieces and fruit flavoured jelly sweets. Visit us at www.milkybar.co.uk for lots of fun things to do!

Come and try the new Jelly & Ice Cream Flavoured Milkybar® Sharing Bag. Smooth, creamy Milkybar buttons, expertly paired with juicy Rowntree's jelly pieces. Two of your favourites combined into one big bag bursting with the flavours inspired by a British Staple Desert, Jelly & Ice Cream! Enjoy the great taste of Milkybar® and Rowntree's at the same time. Great tasting creamy smooth white buttons and juicy jelly pieces, both with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Milkybar® Jelly and Ice Cream is perfect to share with all of the family. Milkybar® was created in 1937, when Nestlé almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Enjoy the delicious taste of Milkybar® in bars, blocks and buttons. Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.

If you love Milkybar & Rowntree's Jelly & Ice Cream, why not try Milkybar® Raspberry flavoured Buttons!

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Pack size: 95G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Starch, Concentrated Fruit Juices (1.2%) (Apple, Blackcurrant, Strawberry, Lemon, Orange, Lime), Acids (Citric, Malic, Lactic), Natural Flavourings, (Acidity Regulator) Trisodium Citrate, (Emulsifier) Lecithins, Colours (Anthocyanins, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Carotenes, Curcumin), Sunflower Oil, (Thickener) Gum Xanthan, (Gelling Agent) Gum Arabic, (Glazing Agent) Carnauba Wax

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

95g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.

Additives

Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

4 Years