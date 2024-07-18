New
Pastahead Puttanesca Sauce with Penne Pasta 200g

£2.50

£12.50/kg

Vegan

Cooked Penne Pasta in a Tomato, Olive and Caper SauceSteamed, not stodgy!Head over to www.wearenoodlehead.com/pastahead to see how we do it!
Escape to Italy with our Puttanesca Sauce with Penne, a meal crafted for one but bursting with passion. Savor the rich blend of tomatoes, olives and capers, over al dente penne, transporting you to a sun-drenched Mediterranean shore.Each bite is a love letter to your taste buds, a celebration of bold, authentic flavors. Enjoy the romance and relish the moment with every mouthful. Buon appetito!
Packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
Full on Sauciness"Fully Loaded" Penne Pasta in a Tomato, Garlic & Chilli Sauce with Capers & Black OlivesNo artificial colours flavours or preservativesSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Cooked Penne Pasta (64%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomato (12%), Tomato Paste, Olives (5%), Sunflower Oil, Capers (1.5%), Onion, Crushed Red Chilli, Sugar, Garlic, Acidity Rregulator: Lactic Acid, Color: Paparika, Italian Seasoning (Oregano, Basil, Thyme, Parsley, Sage Leaves, Bay, White Pepper), Parsley, Oregano Dried, Ground Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 1

Net Contents

200g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

