New
image 1 of Dolmio Intensify Pasta Sauce Mild Mascarpone, Sundried Tomato and Intense Herbs 400g
image 1 of Dolmio Intensify Pasta Sauce Mild Mascarpone, Sundried Tomato and Intense Herbs 400gimage 2 of Dolmio Intensify Pasta Sauce Mild Mascarpone, Sundried Tomato and Intense Herbs 400g

Dolmio Intensify Pasta Sauce Mild Mascarpone, Sundried Tomato and Intense Herbs 400g

4(4)
Write a review

£2.50

£0.62/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per portion (133 g)
Energy
333kJ
80kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.9g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.7g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.87g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 251 kJ 60 kcal

A creamy tomato sauce with mascarpone, basil and other herbs.
Turn up your taste buds! Intensify your pasta meal with this Creamy Mascarpone, Sundried Tomato and Herb pasta sauce. This Intensify pasta sauce brings a satisfying creaminess to your pasta meals. This creamy sauce is made from rich sun-ripened tomatoes complimented with intense herbs. Perfect for those who prefer depth of flavour over spice. Turn your taste buds up to eleven! Why not make your pasta night extra special by adding king prawns! Or try out another Intensify pasta sauce in the range for a different level of intensity from mild to fiery! *Winner pasta sauce category. Survey 8,000 people by Kantar
Dolmio helps you to create delicious, big-hearted meals that everyone loves. We have been the nation’s favourite for years, so you can trust Dolmio to deliver on great taste for mealtimes that bring your loved ones together.
Intensely Flavoured- with a mild kickNo artificial colours, flavours or preservativesGreat Tasting Convenience - perfect for a quick Italian meal for 3-4
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (78%), Double Concentrated Tomato Paste (8.7%), Mascarpone Cheese (Milk) (3.7%), Basil (2.3%), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Salt, Cream (Milk) (0.6%), Sun-Dried Tomato (0.5%), Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Cheese (Milk), Roasted Garlic Powder, Herbs (0.1%), Cheese Powder (Milk), Spice, Whey Powder (Milk), Starch, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Produce of

Made in EU

Number of uses

3-4 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Cooking Instructions:1. Simmer the sauce gently on the hob until warmed through.2. Why not take your dish to the next level with some chorizo.3. Add your absolute favourite hot cooked pasta, stir through, and enjoy.100g of Dry pasta per person

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Italian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here