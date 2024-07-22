Dolmio Intensify Pasta Sauce Mild Mascarpone, Sundried Tomato and Intense Herbs 400g

A creamy tomato sauce with mascarpone, basil and other herbs.

Turn up your taste buds! Intensify your pasta meal with this Creamy Mascarpone, Sundried Tomato and Herb pasta sauce. This Intensify pasta sauce brings a satisfying creaminess to your pasta meals. This creamy sauce is made from rich sun-ripened tomatoes complimented with intense herbs. Perfect for those who prefer depth of flavour over spice. Turn your taste buds up to eleven! Why not make your pasta night extra special by adding king prawns! Or try out another Intensify pasta sauce in the range for a different level of intensity from mild to fiery! *Winner pasta sauce category. Survey 8,000 people by Kantar

Dolmio helps you to create delicious, big-hearted meals that everyone loves. We have been the nation’s favourite for years, so you can trust Dolmio to deliver on great taste for mealtimes that bring your loved ones together.

Intensely Flavoured- with a mild kick No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Great Tasting Convenience - perfect for a quick Italian meal for 3-4

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (78%), Double Concentrated Tomato Paste (8.7%), Mascarpone Cheese (Milk) (3.7%), Basil (2.3%), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Salt, Cream (Milk) (0.6%), Sun-Dried Tomato (0.5%), Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Cheese (Milk), Roasted Garlic Powder, Herbs (0.1%), Cheese Powder (Milk), Spice, Whey Powder (Milk), Starch, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Produce of

Made in EU

Number of uses

3-4 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Cooking Instructions: 1. Simmer the sauce gently on the hob until warmed through. 2. Why not take your dish to the next level with some chorizo. 3. Add your absolute favourite hot cooked pasta, stir through, and enjoy. 100g of Dry pasta per person

Additives