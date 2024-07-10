New
Walkers Monster Munch BBQ Sauce Flavour Crisps 6 x 16g

1.3(3)
£1.95

£2.03/100g

Vegetarian

per 16g:
Energy
319kJ
76kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1993 kJ

BBQ Sauce Flavour Baked Corn, Chickpea & Rice Snack
• Walkers Monster Munch “Yummy With” BBQ Sauce flavour - a deliciously tasty crisps multipack with 6 individual bags• 76 kcal per pack• These deliciously yummy crisps are made with chickpeas and are a source of fibre• No artificial colours• No artificial preservatives• Baked, not fried• Suitable for vegetarians
New “Yummy With” Walkers Wotsits and Monster Munch crisps are deliciously yummy new flavours, made with chickpeas and are a source of fibre. Try them all in handy multipacks: Wotsits Yummy With Cheese Toastie flavour, Wotsits Yummy With Crispy Bacon flavour and Monster Munch Yummy With BBQ Sauce flavour.
Pack size: 96G
Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Chickpea Flour (18%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, BBQ Sauce Flavour [Sugar, Flavouring, Dextrose, Dried Paprika, Salt, Dried Onion, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Sodium Acetates), Potassium Chloride, TomatoPowder, Garlic Powder, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May Contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

6 x 16g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

