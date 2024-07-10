Walkers Monster Munch BBQ Sauce Flavour Crisps 6 x 16g

BBQ Sauce Flavour Baked Corn, Chickpea & Rice Snack

• Walkers Monster Munch “Yummy With” BBQ Sauce flavour - a deliciously tasty crisps multipack with 6 individual bags • 76 kcal per pack • These deliciously yummy crisps are made with chickpeas and are a source of fibre • No artificial colours • No artificial preservatives • Baked, not fried • Suitable for vegetarians

New “Yummy With” Walkers Wotsits and Monster Munch crisps are deliciously yummy new flavours, made with chickpeas and are a source of fibre. Try them all in handy multipacks: Wotsits Yummy With Cheese Toastie flavour, Wotsits Yummy With Crispy Bacon flavour and Monster Munch Yummy With BBQ Sauce flavour.

76 Kcal Per Pack 319 KJ Per Pack No Artificial Colours or Preservatives Baked not Fried Suitable for Vegetarians Made with Chickpea Source of Fibre Less Salt

Pack size: 96G

76 Kcal Per Pack 319 KJ Per Pack No Artificial Colours or Preservatives Baked not Fried Suitable for Vegetarians Made with Chickpea Source of Fibre Less Salt

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Chickpea Flour (18%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, BBQ Sauce Flavour [Sugar, Flavouring, Dextrose, Dried Paprika, Salt, Dried Onion, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Sodium Acetates), Potassium Chloride, TomatoPowder, Garlic Powder, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May Contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

6 x 16g ℮

Additives