Veetee Indonesian Nasi Goreng Inspired Rice Tray 250g

Our new Veetee Specials really are just that… (and a bit more!) An extraordinary range of Steam Filtered™ flavours, and an exciting twist on some of the nations favourites! Get ready to wok and roll with Veetee Specials Nasi Goreng! Our zesty fried rice packs a flavor punch that'll make your taste buds dance. Quick, easy, and oh-so-tasty – it's your ticket to a mini vacation in every bite. Veetee Specials: Spice up your day with Nasi Goreng fun.

Veetee rice is cooked using our unique Steam Filtered™ process, giving you perfectly fluffy rice in 2 minutes.

Packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.

Steam Filtered 2 Minutes microwave or stir fry No artificial colours flavours or preservatives Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Steamed Long Grain Rice (91%), Sunflower Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Nasi Goreng Seasoning (Rice Flour, Soy Sauce Powder ((Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Maltodextrin, Salt), Colour: Caramelized Sugar Powder (e150a); Ground Ginger, Sugar, Garlic Extract, Onion Extract, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Cayenne Chilli), Red Pepper, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Glucono Delta-Lactone, Onion, Garlic (0.5%), Salt, Crushed Red Chilii (0.15%)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in Bold

Produce of

Origin Non-UK

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 2

Net Contents

250g ℮

