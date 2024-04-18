Rheal Superfoods Gut Feel 10x5g

A blend of gut friendly superfoods, to help your Gut Feel its best every day. About Gut Feel 5 Organic Gut Friendly Superfoods 600mg Actazin® Kiwi Fruit per serving Slightly sweet and sour with Apple, Kiwi and a subtle kick of Ginger No added sweeteners or flavours, just 100% superfoods

Certified B Corporation - As a B corp, we're committed to being a force for good. And with every order, we plant a tree with Ecologi. EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/non-EU Agriculture, Non UK Agriculture

Baobab, apple, barley grass, kiwi, ginger Organic 10 Day Supply Free from gluten, dairy, sweeteners, fillers, flavourings and anything artificial Gluten Free Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 50G

Ingredients

Organic: Baobab Powder, Apple Powder, Barley Grass Powder, Actazin® Kiwi Powder, Ginger Powder

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

10 x 5g ℮

Preparation and Usage

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding or on any medication we'd recommend that you speak with your healthcare professional prior to consuming any Rheal products. How to enjoy Water Smoothies Yoghurt Add one sachet to a glass of cold water and stir well for a revitalising tonic. You can also add gut feel to smoothies, juice, yoghurt and healthy snacks. We recommend to enjoy in the morning before a meal if adding to water!

