Ramenhead Szechuan Noodle & Broth 450g

Blanched noodles with a szechuan chilli sauce, red pepper and soy broth. Ping on Some Real Good Food #Where's Your Head At?

"Dynamite" noodles in a garlic, spring onion, soy & szechuan chilli sauce broth

Chilli rating - 3 Ready in 2 Mins Happy Slurping

Pack size: 450G

Contains: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Sesame, Soya, Wheat May Contain: Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Made in the UK Origin Non-UK

450g ℮

Lip Smackin' Ramen in 3 Easy Steps

1.Broth

For best results tear the top corner open slightly. Microwave on full power Cat E-800W for 1 minute. ensuring the pouch doesn't topple over. Check that the broth is piping hot.

2.Noodles

Tear the top corner open slightly. Microwave on full power Cat E-800W for 1 minute. Check the noodles are piping hot. Microwave ovens vary, adjust cooking time accordingly. Alternatively, heat in a wok or a pan until hot.

3.Ramen

Place noodles in a large bowl. Pour over the hot broth and finish with toppings of choice.

Why Not Top It with...

Thin strips of silken tofu

Stir fried shitake mushrooms

Stir fried pak-choi