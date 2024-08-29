New
Mlekovita Strawberry Kefir 1kg

Mlekovita Strawberry Kefir 1kg

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.15

£0.22/100g

Strawberry Kefir
Our Kefir is made in a traditional way using live bacteria to ferment the product. This fermentation gives the product characteristics of sourness and fizziness, this is how it has been enjoyed over many hundreds of years. Due to the fermentation process some pressure may build up inside the packaging.
Pack size: 1KG

Ingredients

Pasteurised Milk, Sugar, Strawberry Pure from Concentrate 2.4%, Starch, Black Carrot and Beetroot Concentrate, Flavourings, Bacterial Cultures: Lactococcus Lactis, Lactococcus Cremoris, Lactococcus Diacetylolactis, Leuconostoc, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Delbruecki Subsp. Bulgaricus

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 suggested servings

Net Contents

1kg

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before serving:

View all Polish Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here