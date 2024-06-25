Pastahead Sundried Tomato & Basil Sauce with Penne Pasta 200g

Cooked Penne Pasta in a Tomato and Basil Sauce Steamed, Not Stodgy! Head over to www.wearenoodlehead.com/pastahead to see how we do it! Discover more at www.veetee.com

Experience the essence of Mediterranean warmth with our Sundried Tomato & Basil Sauce with Penne, a meal crafted just for you. Each bite of al dente penne, bathed in a rich sauce made from sun-kissed tomatoes and fragrant basil, transports you to a serene Italian countryside. This delightful dish is a celebration of simple, yet exquisite flavors, creating a moment of pure culinary joy. Enjoy the taste of sunshine and savor every forkful. Buon appetito!

Packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.

Penne Pasta with Sundried Tomato Pesto & Fragrant Basil

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Cooked Penne Pasta (69%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomato (10%), Tomato Paste, Sundried Tomato Sauce, Green Pesto Sauce (contains: Cheese Powder (Milk)), Diced Sundried Tomato, Sugar, Onion, Garlic, Acidity Rregulator: Lactic Acid, Color: Paparika, Natural Flavouring, Italian Seasoning (Oregano, Basil, Thyme, Parsley, Sage Leaves, Bay, White Pepper), Salt, Oregano Dried, Ground Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in Bold

Produce of

Origin Non-UK

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 1

Net Contents

200g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Cooking Instructions: 1 Pierce film several times. 2 Microwave on full power cat E- 800w for 1 minutes. Microwave ovens vary, adjust cooking time accordingly. 3 Peel back film & check the product is hot before serving.

