Tesco Gunpowder Chicken Wrap

Tesco Gunpowder Chicken Wrap

£3.00

£3.00/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1625kJ
386kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
9.6g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.1g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.02g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 829kJ / 197kcal

Chicken breast in a soy sauce and curry powder sauce, onion roasted spiced potatoes and spinach in a plain tortilla wrap.
WITH ONION ROASTED SPICED POTATOES LIMITED EDITION GET IT WHILE YOU CAN OUR TASTY BARMARKED TORTILLA WRAP IS FILLED WITH TENDER CHICKEN BREAST IN A GUNPOWDER SAUCE THAT BRINGS A PUNCHY WARMTH WITH ONION ROASTED SPICED POTATOES AND SPINACH.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (20%), Potato, Spinach, Palm Oil, Onion, Sugar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Onion Purée, Spices, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Tomato Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ginger Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Black Lentils, Mustard Seeds, Garlic Powder, Smoked Salt, Black Pepper, Soya Beans, Mustard Flour, Turmeric Extract, Maltodextrin, Asafoetida Extract, Chilli Extract, Clove Extract, White Pepper Extract, Mushroom Extract Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using non-UK chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

