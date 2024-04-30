We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sauce Shop Honey Sriracha Drizzle 190ml

Sauce Shop Honey Sriracha Drizzle 190ml

£2.75

£1.45/100ml

Vegetarian

Hot Sweet Chilli Sauce
If Sauce Shop made sweet chilli sauce...The fiery heat of aged Jalapeños meets the floral sweetness of honey. Drizzle on pizza, fried chicken, prawn toast and noodles. Add some sweet heat!
Sauce Shop sauces and seasonings will change the way you eat. We make everything in our own kitchen. Nothing artificial, just good ingredients and time.Sauce got real.
Perfect for Fried ChickenGreat taste 2021Chilli rating - HotSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 190ML

Ingredients

Honey (35%), Aged Red Jalapeño (28%), Sugar, Garlic, White Grape Vinegar, Salt

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

190g

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before use.

