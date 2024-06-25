New
Tesco Chicken Chorizo Pasta Flavour Kit 28g

Tesco Chicken Chorizo Pasta Flavour Kit 28g

No ratings yet
£1.85

£6.61/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
43kcal
178kJ
2%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.2g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.80g

high

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1274kJ / 305kcal

A kit containing a chorizo style paste with tomato paste, red pepper juice concentrate, garlic purée and a smoky chilli seasoning with smoked paprika, tomato powder, rosemary and smoked chipotle chilli flakes.
Red pepper and garlic paste with a smoky chipotle and rosemary seasoning
Pack size: 28G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chorizo Style Paste (71%) [Yeast Extract, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Water, Salt, Red Pepper Juice Concentrate, Garlic Purée, Flavouring, Cayenne Pepper, Smoked Maltodextrin, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Oil], Smoky Chilli Seasoning (29%) [Smoked Paprika, Sugar, Paprika Flakes, Ground Spices (Oregano, Black Pepper, Cumin, Chipotle Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Ancho Chilli Powder), Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Rosemary, Corn Starch, Red Bell Pepper, Parsley, Smoked Chipotle Chilli Flakes, Flavourings, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)].

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

28g e

Preparation and Usage

Chicken and Chorizo Pasta

One pan

Ready in 20 minutes

5 simple steps

Serves 2

 

Kit contains:

✓ Chorizo Style Paste

✓ Smoky Chilli Seasoning

 

Shopping list / Ingredients to buy:

250g chicken breast
170g pasta of your choice
60g cream cheese
227g tinned chopped tomatoes                    
60g chorizo

 

Recipe:

  1. Cook pasta according to the back of pack instructions.
    2. Meanwhile, thinly slice the chicken, add into a pan with 1 tbsp of oil and fry for 5-6 minutes until golden. 
    3. Slice the chorizo and add into the pan with the paste and chicken, fry for a further 2 minutes.
    4. Add in the tinned tomatoes and seasoning powder and simmer for 5 minutes.
    5. Drain the cooked pasta and add to the pan, add in the cream cheese and stir well before serving.

 

Simple Swaps

Why not try...?

  • Swap the chicken for prawns or veggies.

