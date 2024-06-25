Tesco Chicken Chorizo Pasta Flavour Kit 28g
£1.85
£6.61/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 43kcal
-
- 178kJ
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.2g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.80g
- 13%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
high
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chorizo Style Paste (71%) [Yeast Extract, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Water, Salt, Red Pepper Juice Concentrate, Garlic Purée, Flavouring, Cayenne Pepper, Smoked Maltodextrin, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Oil], Smoky Chilli Seasoning (29%) [Smoked Paprika, Sugar, Paprika Flakes, Ground Spices (Oregano, Black Pepper, Cumin, Chipotle Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Ancho Chilli Powder), Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Rosemary, Corn Starch, Red Bell Pepper, Parsley, Smoked Chipotle Chilli Flakes, Flavourings, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)].
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
Chicken and Chorizo Pasta
One pan
Ready in 20 minutes
5 simple steps
Serves 2
Kit contains:
✓ Chorizo Style Paste
✓ Smoky Chilli Seasoning
Shopping list / Ingredients to buy:
250g chicken breast
170g pasta of your choice
60g cream cheese
227g tinned chopped tomatoes
60g chorizo
Recipe:
- Cook pasta according to the back of pack instructions.
2. Meanwhile, thinly slice the chicken, add into a pan with 1 tbsp of oil and fry for 5-6 minutes until golden.
3. Slice the chorizo and add into the pan with the paste and chicken, fry for a further 2 minutes.
4. Add in the tinned tomatoes and seasoning powder and simmer for 5 minutes.
5. Drain the cooked pasta and add to the pan, add in the cream cheese and stir well before serving.
Simple Swaps
Why not try...?
- Swap the chicken for prawns or veggies.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (14g)
|Energy
|1274kJ / 305kcal
|178kJ / 43kcal
|Fat
|15.4g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|27.1g
|3.8g
|Sugars
|17.5g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|7.4g
|1.0g
|Protein
|10.8g
|1.5g
|Salt
|5.72g
|0.80g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2024
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review