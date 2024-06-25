New
Walkers Wotsits Cheese Toastie Flavour Crisps 6 x 12g

£1.95

£2.71/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

per 12g:
Energy
239kJ
57kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.5g

high

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1994 kJ

Cheese Toastie Flavour Corn, Chickpea & Rice Puffs
• Walkers Wotsits “Yummy With” Cheese Toastie flavour - a meltingly tasty crisps multipack with 6 individual bags• Just 57 kcal per pack• These deliciously yummy crisps are made with chickpeas and are a source of fibre• No artificial colours• No artificial preservatives• Baked, not fried• Suitable for vegetarians
New “Yummy With” Walkers Wotsits and Monster Munch crisps are deliciously yummy new flavours, made with chickpeas and are a source of fibre. Try them all in handy multipacks: Wotsits Yummy With Cheese Toastie flavour, Wotsits Yummy With Crispy Bacon flavour and Monster Munch Yummy With BBQ Sauce flavour
57Kcal 239KJ Per PackNo Artificial Colours or PreservativesBaked not friedSuitable for VegetariansMade with ChickpeaSource of FibreLess Salt
Pack size: 72G
Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Chickpea Flour (18%), Rapeseed oil, Rice Flour, Cheese Toastie Flavour [Whey Powder (fromMilk), Flavourings (contain Milk), Salt, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Dried Onion, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour(Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)], Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May Contain: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

6 x 12g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

