Walkers Wotsits Cheese Toastie Flavour Crisps 6 x 12g

Cheese Toastie Flavour Corn, Chickpea & Rice Puffs

• Walkers Wotsits “Yummy With” Cheese Toastie flavour - a meltingly tasty crisps multipack with 6 individual bags • Just 57 kcal per pack • These deliciously yummy crisps are made with chickpeas and are a source of fibre • No artificial colours • No artificial preservatives • Baked, not fried • Suitable for vegetarians

New “Yummy With” Walkers Wotsits and Monster Munch crisps are deliciously yummy new flavours, made with chickpeas and are a source of fibre. Try them all in handy multipacks: Wotsits Yummy With Cheese Toastie flavour, Wotsits Yummy With Crispy Bacon flavour and Monster Munch Yummy With BBQ Sauce flavour

57Kcal 239KJ Per Pack No Artificial Colours or Preservatives Baked not fried Suitable for Vegetarians Made with Chickpea Source of Fibre Less Salt

Pack size: 72G

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Chickpea Flour (18%), Rapeseed oil, Rice Flour, Cheese Toastie Flavour [Whey Powder (fromMilk), Flavourings (contain Milk), Salt, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Dried Onion, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour(Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)], Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May Contain: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

6 x 12g ℮

Additives