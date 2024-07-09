Anchor Squeezy 500ml Find me deliciously easy or your money back* Give new Anchor Squeezy a try and if you don't find it easy peasy then we'll give you your money back. *UK, 18+. Purchase, internet, mobile, & UK bank acc rqd. Purchase 07/07/24 - 22/12/24. Claim by 05/01/25. Retain receipt & pack. To claim, register details at anchorbutter.co.uk/guarantee explain why you didn't find the product easy to use in min. 15 words, upload receipt & pack image. Max refund £3.35 via bank transfer only. Max 1 claim per person, per receipt, email, mobile & bank account. Receipt can only be used once. Excl. apply. Full T&Cs see website. Promoter: Arla Foods, LS10 1AB

Made from a liquid buttery blend, Anchor squeezy is the perfect kitchen companion making baking, basting and frying easy peasy, Anchor squeezy.

Liquid Blend of Concentrated Butter and Rapeseed Oil

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil (67%), Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Butter (Milk) (8%), Lactic Acid Culture, Shea Oil, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Beta Carotene), Vitamin A, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage