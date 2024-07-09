image 1 of Anchor Squeezy 500ml
Anchor Squeezy 500ml

£3.35

£6.70/litre

Made from a liquid buttery blend, Anchor squeezy is the perfect kitchen companion making baking, basting and frying easy peasy, Anchor squeezy.
Made from a liquid buttery blend, Anchor squeezy is the perfect kitchen companion making baking, basting and frying easy peasy, Anchor squeezy.
Liquid Blend of Concentrated Butter and Rapeseed Oil
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil (67%), Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Butter (Milk) (8%), Lactic Acid Culture, Shea Oil, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Beta Carotene), Vitamin A, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Made from a liquid buttery blend, Anchor Squeezy is the perfect kitchen companion making baking, basting and frying easy peasy, Anchor squeezy.Keep refrigerated until you're in need of fluffy bakes, smooth batters or plates with some "added deliciousness."See side for 50ml measurements

