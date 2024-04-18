Rheal Superfoods Clean Greens 10x5g

Clean Greens makes it easy for you to get your daily super-greens with just one spoonful. About clean greens - 7 Organic Superfoods for your daily super greens - Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system - Iron contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue - Earthy in flavour with a subtle fruitiness from baobab & pineapple - No added sweeteners or flavours, just 100% superfoods

Rheal is on a mission to help more people live healthier & happier with superfoods!

Certified B Corporation - As a b corp, we're committed to being a force for good. And with every order, we plant a tree with Ecologi. EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/non-EU Agriculture, non UK Agriculture

Organic Superfood Blend Baobab, barley grass, chlorella, moringa, pineapple, wheatgrass, spirulina Organic 10 Day supply Free from gluten, dairy, sweeteners, fillers, flavourings and anything artificial Gluten Free Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 50G

Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system Iron contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Ingredients

Organic: Baobab Powder, Barley Grass Powder, Chlorella Powder, Moringa Powder, Pineapple Powder, Wheatgrass Powder, Spirulina Powder

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

10 x 5g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Enjoy Water Smoothies Soups Add one sachet to a glass of cold water, stir well and finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon. You can also add Clean Greens to smoothies, juices, homemade soups, salads and healthy snacks.

Additives