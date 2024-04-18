We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

£10.00

£200.00/kg

Vegan

Rheal Superfoods Clean Greens 10x5g
Clean Greens makes it easy for you to get your daily super-greens with just one spoonful.About clean greens- 7 Organic Superfoods for your daily super greens- Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system- Iron contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue- Earthy in flavour with a subtle fruitiness from baobab & pineapple- No added sweeteners or flavours, just 100% superfoods
Rheal is on a mission to help more people live healthier & happier with superfoods!
Certified B Corporation - As a b corp, we're committed to being a force for good. And with every order, we plant a tree with Ecologi.EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/non-EU Agriculture, non UK Agriculture
Organic Superfood BlendBaobab, barley grass, chlorella, moringa, pineapple, wheatgrass, spirulinaOrganic10 Day supplyFree from gluten, dairy, sweeteners, fillers, flavourings and anything artificialGluten FreeSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 50G
Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune systemIron contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Ingredients

Organic: Baobab Powder, Barley Grass Powder, Chlorella Powder, Moringa Powder, Pineapple Powder, Wheatgrass Powder, Spirulina Powder

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

10 x 5g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to EnjoyWaterSmoothiesSoupsAdd one sachet to a glass of cold water, stir well and finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon.You can also add Clean Greens to smoothies, juices, homemade soups, salads and healthy snacks.

Additives

Free From Sweeteners

