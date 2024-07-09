Bens Original Favourites Chilli con Carne Minced Beef and Vegetable Microwave Meal 250g

Steamed parboiled long grain rice with beef, beans, sweet corn and peppers. Visit BensOriginal.co.uk or BensOriginal.ie to find out more Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.

When you're in need of something that feeds the body and the soul, look no further than your favourite comforts. They're classics for a reason, so settle in, and enjoy a super tasty meal from our Favourites range. If this food could hug you, it would.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Perfect in 2 Minutes Real Taste, Real Fast No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice (77%), Beef (5.3%), Double Concentrated Tomato Paste (3.9%), Adzuki Beans (3.1%), Sweetcorn (3.1%), Red Pepper (1.9%), Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavouring, Sugar, Coriander, Spices, Yeast Extract, Jalapeno Pepper (0.1%), Onion Powder, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

250g ℮

