Bens Original Favourites Chilli con Carne Minced Beef and Vegetable Microwave Meal 250g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per portion (250 g)
Energy
1752kJ
415kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
8.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.6g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.5g

medium

25%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 701 kJ 166 kcal

Steamed parboiled long grain rice with beef, beans, sweet corn and peppers.Visit BensOriginal.co.uk or BensOriginal.ie to find out moreVisit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.
When you're in need of something that feeds the body and the soul, look no further than your favourite comforts. They're classics for a reason, so settle in, and enjoy a super tasty meal from our Favourites range. If this food could hug you, it would.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Perfect in 2 MinutesReal Taste, Real FastNo Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice (77%), Beef (5.3%), Double Concentrated Tomato Paste (3.9%), Adzuki Beans (3.1%), Sweetcorn (3.1%), Red Pepper (1.9%), Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavouring, Sugar, Coriander, Spices, Yeast Extract, Jalapeno Pepper (0.1%), Onion Powder, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

250g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

