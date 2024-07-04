Kellogg's Corn Flakes Breakfast Cereal 670g

Kellogg's Corn Flakes Breakfast Cereal 670g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.20

£0.48/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

30g
Energy
481kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

0.4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1604 kJ

Toasted Flakes of Golden Corn Fortified with Vitamins and Iron.Responsibly Sourced**Find out more about our responsibly sourced corn initiatives at www.kelloggs.comChance to win UNO prizes!***Play for a chance to win UNO prizes******ROI & is, 18+ only. Enter between: 01/07/24 & 22/09/24. For T&Cs see side of pack.***ROI & is only. 18+. Purchase any Kellogg's pack, visit www.kelloggs.com/uno, register/sign-in, successfully complete the challenge & enter the last 4 digits of the on-pack barcode between 01/07/24 & 22/09/24 to enter the competition. Prizes: 2520 x packs of Kellogg's branded UNO cards available worth €4.99 each. Prizes awarded to the top 30 entrants who successfully complete the challenge with the highest score each day. Extended promotion period: enter between 23/09/24 & 15/06/25 to be entered into a weekly catch all competition where 10 x winners per week will be selected in the same manner to win a pack of Kellogg's branded UNO cards (380 prizes in total). Max 1 prize/address & 1 entry/day/person. Internet access & compatible device required. Retain receipt. Full T&Cs & prize details visit www.kelloggs.com/uno/terms.The original & best tasting™********Source: independent survey by MMR, February 2021, tested against over 80% of the flakes products in UK/ROI. Online survey with 1,000 consumers.Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Added goodness****Source of vitamins D, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron. Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones.
© 2024 KellanovaUNO™ and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by, and used under license from, Mattel. ©2024 Mattel.
50% of Your Daily Vitamin D NeedsResponsibly Sourced CornThe original & best tastingNatural GrainsNo Artificial Colours or FlavoursSuitable for VegetariansHalal - HFA ApprovedKosher - Kosher Parve
Pack size: 670G
Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones

Ingredients

Maize, Barley Malt Extract, Sugar, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

670g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

View all Corn Flakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here