Philadelphia Vegan Almond & Oat Soft Cream Cheese Alternative 145G

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 30g serving contains
Energy
271kJ
66kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
6.4g

-

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

-

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

-

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 903 kJ

Plant based spread with almond and oat.Bio Sourced Plastic**ISCC certified bio-based plastic, allocated via the mass balance approach.
ISCC Certified - Supporting the Bioeconomy - Lid + Tub
Pack size: 145G

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil, Almond Protein (6%), Oat Flour (3%), Salt, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Vegan Culture

Allergy Information

May contain other Nuts.

Number of uses

4-5 Servings

Net Contents

145g ℮

