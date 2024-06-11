Quaker High Protein Peanut Butter Porridge Sachets Oat So Simple 8x43g

Peanut Butter Flavour Microwaveable Oats with added Soy Protein

- 8 Quaker High in Protein porridge sachets, made with 100% wholegrain Quaker Oats for creamy, delicious porridge perfection. - Quaker Protein Peanut Butter gives you the rich and roasted flavour of Peanut Butter, plus a dose of plant protein! - Perfect porridge in just 2 1/2 minutes. Quaker microwaveable porridge oats are a great breakfast time-saver. - In a rush? Slip a Quaker Oats Protein porridge sachet into your bag and enjoy breakfast at the office. Simple. - High in protein with 9g of protein per porridge oats sachet - All natural flavours and natural energy release. Quaker oats are naturally high in manganese, a mineral that contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism. - Outer packaging is recyclable

Not all oats are Quaker oats. Whether you’re smashing your goals or finding your way through the twists and turns of everyday life, a warm bowl of Quaker made with 100% wholegrain British oats can help fuel your fire and purpose. Grab a spoon. Take a moment. Savour the goodness that keeps you feeling your brightest. You only want the best, and so do we. We use over 140 years of experience and our farmers’ passion for sustainability to grow exceptional British oats. Our growers are sustainability heroes and work with LEAF to increase biodiversity, support wildlife conservation and nourish healthier soil to help set strong foundations for a better future. At Quaker, we know the huge importance breakfast plays in fuelling learning - so since 2009, we've partnered with the charity Maic Breakfast to donate millions of bowls of Quaker to schoolchildren who need them. Because we believe that inside the littlest tummies, burn the brightest fires.

100% Whole Grain All Natural Flavours Ready in 2.5 mins High Protein Natural Energy Release 9g Protein Per Sachet

Pack size: 344G

Oats are high in Manganese, which contributes to normal energy-Yielding metabolism. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass.

Ingredients

Quaker Wholegrain Rolled OATS (66%), Sugar, SOY Protein (16%), Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier (SOY Lecithin), Salt

Allergy Information

Also, may contain: wheat and barley For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 servings

Net Contents

8 x 43g ℮