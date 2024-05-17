JEWEL BINGO Scratchcard Extended Play Game

Chances to Win: 5 Top Prizes Of: £300,000 Odds: 1 in 3.44 Key Games Features: Doubler, Bonus Game

"£3 Jewel Bingo Scratchcard from The National Lottery with the chance to win a top prize of £300,000 in an instant.

Are you looking for a little treat for once you've unpacked the shopping?

Jewel Bingo gives you the chance to win £300,000!

Players must be 18+. Game Rules and Procedures apply and are available at www.national-lottery.co.uk/scratchcards.

Concerned you're playing too much? Call GamCare free on 0808 8020 133, available 24/7. Search 'Dream Big Play Small'"