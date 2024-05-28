GetPro 25g Mango High Protein Yoghurt Drink 300g

Mango Flavour Drinking Yoghurt with Sweeteners For full on protein and full on taste, try GetPRO high protein Mango flavour drinking yoghurt 300g: ● Contains 25g of protein per serving ● Blended with Mango for full on taste and flavour ● Supports muscle maintenance and growth*** ● 0% fat ● 0% added sugars** ● High in calcium ● 4 hours outside the fridge With 25g of protein, and blended with mango for full on flavour, our smooth and creamy GetPRO protein drinking yoghurt is a great way to support your active lifestyle. Packed with protein, our GetPRO drinking yoghurt supports muscle maintenance and growth*** after your workout ends. Whether you’re heading for a run, to the gym, or a yoga class, our Mango flavour protein drinking yoghurt is perfect for on the go. GetPRO provides the high protein, post-workout snack you’re looking for. And with 0% fat and no added sugars**, the only limits you’ll be pushing are the ones to reach your personal best. Explore the full GetPRO range For more high protein full on flavour, why not explore the full GetPRO range? From protein yoghurt and protein mousse, to protein drinks and delicious velvety puddings, there’s something for everyone, as well as a variety of delicious flavours to choose from. A great-tasting way to get more from your workout.

Contains 25g of protein per serving

Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Yoghurt (Milk), Whey Protein (Milk), Concentrated Mango Purée (0.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings, Thickener (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose)

Allergy Information

May contain Cereals contaning Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients underlined.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well

Additives