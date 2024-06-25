Smiths Frazzles Crispy Bacon Flavour Corn Snacks 6 x 20g

Crispy Bacon Flavour Corn Snack

• Multipack of 6 individual bags of Frazzles Bacon Crisps; making snacking easy and convenient for lunchtime or on the go! • Flavour that’s all sizzle, never fizzle • These crispy, crunchy bacon flavour bites are as delicious now as they have always been! • Did you know, your favourite Frazzles snacks have been around since 1975? • Baked, not fried • No artificial preservatives • Suitable for vegetarians • 97 kcal per pack • Now with more in every bag† † Based on the weight of this product, and the weight of the standard 18g sized pack which was in market up to September 2024

Did you know your favourite Frazzles have been around since 1975 and these crispy, crunchy bacon flavour bites are as delicious now as they have always been!

Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Bacon Flavour Seasoning [Salt, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (contains Soya), Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Yeast Powder, Flavourings (contains Soya), Lactose (from Milk), Yeast Extract, Dried Yeast, Whey Powder (from Milk), Corn Starch, Colours (Paprika Extract, Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Smoked Maltodextrin, Carob Flour, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)], Colour (Beetroot Red).

Allergy Information

May Contain: Wheat, Barley, Celery, Mustard Contains: see highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

6 x 20g ℮

Additives