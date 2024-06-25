New
image 1 of Smiths Frazzles Crispy Bacon Flavour Corn Snacks 6 x 20g
image 1 of Smiths Frazzles Crispy Bacon Flavour Corn Snacks 6 x 20gimage 2 of Smiths Frazzles Crispy Bacon Flavour Corn Snacks 6 x 20g

Smiths Frazzles Crispy Bacon Flavour Corn Snacks 6 x 20g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.50

£1.25/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each inner pack contains
Energy
406kJ
97kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
4.6g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

high

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2030 kJ

Crispy Bacon Flavour Corn Snack
• Multipack of 6 individual bags of Frazzles Bacon Crisps; making snacking easy and convenient for lunchtime or on the go!• Flavour that’s all sizzle, never fizzle• These crispy, crunchy bacon flavour bites are as delicious now as they have always been!• Did you know, your favourite Frazzles snacks have been around since 1975?• Baked, not fried• No artificial preservatives• Suitable for vegetarians• 97 kcal per pack• Now with more in every bag†† Based on the weight of this product, and the weight of the standard 18g sized pack which was in market up to September 2024
Did you know your favourite Frazzles have been around since 1975 and these crispy, crunchy bacon flavour bites are as delicious now as they have always been!
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Bacon Flavour Seasoning [Salt, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (contains Soya), Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Yeast Powder, Flavourings (contains Soya), Lactose (from Milk), Yeast Extract, Dried Yeast, Whey Powder (from Milk), Corn Starch, Colours (Paprika Extract, Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Smoked Maltodextrin, Carob Flour, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)], Colour (Beetroot Red).

Allergy Information

May Contain: Wheat, Barley, Celery, Mustard Contains: see highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

6 x 20g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Preservatives

View all Multipack Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here