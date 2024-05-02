Insane Kane A Pitch of Salt Flavour Crisps 80g

A Pitch of Salt Flavour Baked Sorghum Sticks Buy Women Built

34% Less fat* Less salt* *Than average salted crisps They score highly with me! Not only are they insanely delicious baked knobbly sticks packed full of flavour, but they also include a probiotic to deliver billions of live cultures to your gut. Wow! How Insane is that?

I'm going to kick this off by saying that I'm excited to have joined the team at Insane grain to create this special Insane Kane pack. I hope as you're reading this, you're giving this bag a tackle. It's crunch time! Harry Kane

Made from Supergrain Sorghum Good for Your Gut Billions of Live Cultures Gluten Free Source of Fibre Low Sugar No Palm Oil Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 80G

Source of Fibre Low Sugar

Ingredients

Sorghum Flour (40.5%), Corn Flour (40.5%), Vegetable Oils (Corn, Linseed), Iodized Salt, Bacillus Coagulans

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soy

Number of uses

1 Serving per bag

Net Contents

80g ℮