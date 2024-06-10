New
Tesco Finest Seeded Baguette

Tesco Finest Seeded Baguette

£1.60

£1.60/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice (50g)
Energy
603kJ
143kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.46g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1207kJ / 287kcal

White baguette with sunflower and pumpkin seeds.
Generously seeded and crafted over 30 hours for a moist crumb inside. Baked on Italian stones for a thin crisp crust. Eat today to enjoy at its best or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Sunflower Seed, Malted Barley Flour, Linseed, Oat Flakes, Wheat Gluten, Rice Flour, Salt, Pumpkin Seed, Wheat Fibre, Yeast, Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Sourdough Culture (Rye), Malted Wheat Flour, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

400g

