Dolmio Pasta Bake Sauce Carbonara 430g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per portion (107 g)
Energy
533kJ
129kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
11g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.8g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.86g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 498 kJ 120 kcal

Creamy sauce.
Dolmio Carbonara Pasta Bake Sauce is made with ingredients that are packed with flavour and expertly blended, and contains no artificial colours or preservatives. This carbonara pasta sauce helps you create a great tasting golden pasta bake so you can sit back and relax in anticipation of a deliciously creamy and cheesy oven bake pasta dish everyone will love. Pretend it’s your secret family recipe, mwahahaha. Enjoy this indulgent meal as part of a balanced weekly diet.
Dolmio helps you to create delicious, big-hearted meals that everyone loves. We have been the nation’s favourite for years, so you can trust Dolmio to deliver on great taste for mealtimes that bring your loved ones together.
Great Taste - Made with Real CreamConvenient - Perfect for a quick and tasty Italian meal for 4Nutritious with no artificial colours or preservativesCreate a delicious, golden carbonara pasta bake that everyone will love
Pack size: 430G

Ingredients

Water, Sunflower Oil, Fresh Cream (Milk) (4.6%), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Cheese (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Palm Fat, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Broth Powder (Sugar, Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Coconut Fat, Sunflower Oil, Smoke Flavouring, Milk Protein), Natural Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Garlic, Lactose (Milk), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Spices, Emulsifiers (Monosodium Phosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Produce of

Made in the EU with EU and non EU ingredients

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

430g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Cooking Instructions:1. Cook your fave pasta, chuck it in an ovenproof dish.2. Pop open and pour over your Dolmio sauce for pasta bake. Add some cooked bacon. Naughty.3. Stir through then sprinkle generously with cheese. Bake in a hot oven at 200C/Gas mark 6 for 20 mins.4. Add a bit of side salad or your fave veggies. Get ready to hear 'wowsers'.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

