Batchelors Cook With instant noodles Chilli Flavour 4x60g

Dried Noodles with a Chilli Flavour Seasoning.

Stock up on our great tasting, quick Cook with chilli instant noodle blocks. Ready to eat in just 3 minutes, our noodles are perfect to add your favourite protein & veggies to create a filling and satisfying meal. Follow our simple steps to take your noodles to the next level.... Grab half a pepper and beef strips and fry until piping hot, add your noodles to boiling water, stir in the flavour-packed seasoning and finally mix all together to create your delicious meal.– Loaded with delicious chilli flavours, these noodles are quick and easy to make while delivering mouth-watering taste with every bite. Lipsmackingly irresistible every time.

Batchelors has been helping busy British families with quick and delicious meal solutions that make cooking simple, for over 100 years. Originally founded in Sheffield, UK, in 1895, Batchelors began making dried soups in 1949 and introduced the famous Cup a Soup products in 1972. Since then, Batchelors has quickly become a great household staple for a convenient and delicious meal with our super tasty Super Noodles, creamy Pasta ‘n’ Sauce and deliciously warming Cup a Soup. No matter how hungry you and your family are, Batchelors has a solution to suit you!​ Check out the full delicious range and the latest launches including Smash and Cook with Noodles in supermarkets around the UK. Enjoy !

Batchelors trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.

Low Sugar No Artificial Colours great value for money multipack Quick and easy

Pack size: 240G

Low Sugar

Ingredients

Noodles (Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)), Maltodextrin, Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Powder, Soy Sauce Powder (Maltodextrin, Soya Beans, Wheat Flour, Salt, Sugar), Dried Chives, Palm Oil, Ground White Pepper, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Flavourings, Concentrated Tamarind Juice, Capsicum Extract

Allergy Information

May also contain Celery, Crustaceans and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Net Contents

4 x 60g ℮

Additives