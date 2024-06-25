New
image 1 of Batchelors Cook With instant noodles Chilli Flavour 4x60g
image 1 of Batchelors Cook With instant noodles Chilli Flavour 4x60gimage 2 of Batchelors Cook With instant noodles Chilli Flavour 4x60g

Batchelors Cook With instant noodles Chilli Flavour 4x60g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.25

£9.38/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per pack (180g) as prepared
Energy
1138kJ
272kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
10.8g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.4g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.15g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 632kJ

Dried Noodles with a Chilli Flavour Seasoning.
Stock up on our great tasting, quick Cook with chilli instant noodle blocks. Ready to eat in just 3 minutes, our noodles are perfect to add your favourite protein & veggies to create a filling and satisfying meal. Follow our simple steps to take your noodles to the next level.... Grab half a pepper and beef strips and fry until piping hot, add your noodles to boiling water, stir in the flavour-packed seasoning and finally mix all together to create your delicious meal.– Loaded with delicious chilli flavours, these noodles are quick and easy to make while delivering mouth-watering taste with every bite. Lipsmackingly irresistible every time.
Batchelors has been helping busy British families with quick and delicious meal solutions that make cooking simple, for over 100 years. Originally founded in Sheffield, UK, in 1895, Batchelors began making dried soups in 1949 and introduced the famous Cup a Soup products in 1972.Since then, Batchelors has quickly become a great household staple for a convenient and delicious meal with our super tasty Super Noodles, creamy Pasta ‘n’ Sauce and deliciously warming Cup a Soup. No matter how hungry you and your family are, Batchelors has a solution to suit you!​Check out the full delicious range and the latest launches including Smash and Cook with Noodles in supermarkets around the UK. Enjoy !
Batchelors trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
Low SugarNo Artificial Coloursgreat value for moneymultipackQuick and easy
Pack size: 240G
Low Sugar

Ingredients

Noodles (Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)), Maltodextrin, Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Powder, Soy Sauce Powder (Maltodextrin, Soya Beans, Wheat Flour, Salt, Sugar), Dried Chives, Palm Oil, Ground White Pepper, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Flavourings, Concentrated Tamarind Juice, Capsicum Extract

Allergy Information

May also contain Celery, Crustaceans and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Net Contents

4 x 60g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

View all Instant Packet Noodles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here