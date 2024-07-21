Dolmio Bolognese Chunky Mushroom Pasta Sauce 450g

Chunky Tomato Sauce.

Dolmio Bolognese Chunky Mushroom Pasta sauce is made with more mushrooms than ever! It's full of delicious tomatoes, fresh basil and as many mushrooms as possible. This pasta sauce contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and helps you create a delicious, wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week. Follow your dreams not recipes! Why not try adding your favourite veg, or even chilli to spice things up? We call it spag bol over here! *Dolmio is the Nation’s favourite Italian Wet Cooking Sauce - based on Nielsen RMS sales data for the 12month period ending 05.04.2023 (Copyright © 2023, Nielsen).

Dolmio helps you to create delicious, big-hearted meals that everyone loves. We have been the nation’s favourite for years, so you can trust Dolmio to deliver on great taste for mealtimes that bring your loved ones together.

Made with 95% Vegetables One Dolmio pasta sauce serving contains 1 of your 5 a day This bolognese pasta sauce is suitable for vegetarians Nutritious with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Great Tasting Convenience - perfect for a quick Italian meal for 4

Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (68%), Mushrooms (12%) (Champignons De Paris), Double Concentrated Tomato Paste (9.5%), Onion, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Salt, Basil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Spice, Natural Flavour, Herb

Produce of

Made in EU

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Cooking Instructions: 1 Fry 400g of mince for 5-10 mins until sizzly and brown 2. Pop open the Dolmio, stir it in, let it simmer for another 5 mins 3. Pour all over your favourite type of pasta, we recommend 100g dry per person 4. Sprinkle cheese. Dish up the delish and share the love

