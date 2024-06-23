New
Soreen Banana Loaf 2 Slices 45g

£1.30

£2.89/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 45g portion (2 slices):
Energy
630kJ
149kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.0g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1401kJ

2 slices of banana loaf with vegetable fat spreadWe Aim to be GreenerWe're on a mission to be Greener!We are working hard to make our packaging more sustainable. Find out what we are doing to be more green at www.soreen.com/sustainability
Pack size: 45G

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Sweetened Banana Flavoured Pieces (10%) (Banana Purée, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Pear Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Glycerine, Sugar, Wheat Fibre, Palm Fat, Pectin, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Malic Acid, Natural Flavouring), Banana Puree (8%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Vegetable Fats (Rapeseed, Palm), Dextrose, Salt, Flavourings, Yeast, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Colour: Lutein, Vegetable Fat Spread (6.7%) (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Water, Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Preservative (E202), Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Carotenes))

Allergy Information

For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

45g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to enjoy meI'm all ready to eat on the go.

