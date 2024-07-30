Tesco Finest Barrel Aged Feta 250g

Tesco Finest Barrel Aged Feta 250g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 30g
Energy
344kJ
83kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
7.0g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.9g

high

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.87g

high

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1146kJ / 277kcal

Barrel aged Greek feta PDO cheese made with pasteurised sheep and goat's milk, in brine.
SHARP & TANGY. Made with Ewe and Goat's milk, and matured in beech barrels for a rich, salty taste. Served in brine.
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Feta Cheese (Milk), Water, Sea Salt.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Greece, using milk from Greece

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

250g

Preparation and Usage

Rinse under cold water and pat dry with kitchen paper before serving.

Drained weight

150g e

