Tesco Finest Barrel Aged Feta 250g

Barrel aged Greek feta PDO cheese made with pasteurised sheep and goat's milk, in brine.

SHARP & TANGY. Made with Ewe and Goat's milk, and matured in beech barrels for a rich, salty taste. Served in brine.

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Feta Cheese (Milk), Water, Sea Salt.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Greece, using milk from Greece

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

250g

Preparation and Usage

Rinse under cold water and pat dry with kitchen paper before serving.

Drained weight

150g e