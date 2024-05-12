We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

For Goodness Shakes Vanilla Protein (LF) 435ml

£2.30

£0.53/100ml

Vegetarian

UHT milk-based lactose-free high protein shake with sweetener enriched with vitamins. Vanilla flavour. <0.1g lactose/100mlPlans are only good if you act on them. Drinking protein daily provides just what your body needs for whatever's next on your list. Just shake, drink and build a good-er you.Consume as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.
No added sugars**Contains naturally occurring sugars.Vitamin B12, Niacin and Riboflavin contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigueVitamin D & Calcium help to maintain healthy bones
Fat FreeLactose FreeGrab the Good25g High ProteinSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 435ML
High ProteinFat Free

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (96%), Milk Protein Concentrate (2.4%), Stabilisers (Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Gellan Gum), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavouring, Vanilla Extract, Colouring (Carotene), Vitamins (Niacin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Phosphates), Lactase

Allergy Information

See ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Number of uses

Bottle contains 1 serving

Net Contents

435ml ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

