Tesco Indo Chinese Style Chilli Chicken Flavour Kit 34g
£1.85
£5.44/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 195kJ
-
- 46kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.7g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.4g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.66g
- 11%of the reference intake
medium
low
high
high
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chilli Sauce (71%) [Fructose, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Glucose Syrup, Tomato Paste, Onion Concentrate, Salt, Mirin Rice Wine, Water, Red Pepper Juice Concentrate, Crushed Chilli, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Nigella Seeds, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cayenne Pepper], Chilli Coater (29%) [Corn Starch, Ground Spices (Paprika, Ginger, Coriander, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Clove, Cinnamon, Allspice, Cumin), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Soy Sauce Powder (Soy Sauce (Soya Beans, Water, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Maltodextrin, Salt), Salt, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Mushroom Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Oil].
Preparation and Usage
Indo-Chinese Style Chilli Chicken
One pan
Ready in 20 minutes
5 simple steps
Serves 2
Kit contains:
✓ Chilli Sauce
✓ Chilli Coater
Shopping list / Ingredients to buy:
300g chicken breast
1 basmati microwave rice pouch
1 red pepper
5 spring onions
Method:
- Dice the chicken breasts and cover with the seasoning mix.
2. Add 1 tbsp of oil into a pan, add the chicken and cook until golden brown.
3. Dice the pepper and spring onion and add into the pan with the chicken.
4. Cook for a further 5 minutes until the vegetables are soft. Check that your chicken is thoroughly cooked. Add in the seasoning paste and cook for a further 1-2 minutes.
5. Prepare rice according to pouch instructions and serve.
Simple Swaps
Why not try...?
- Swap the chicken for tofu or more veggies
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (17g)
|Energy
|1148kJ / 272kcal
|195kJ / 46kcal
|Fat
|4.1g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|51.9g
|8.8g
|Sugars
|31.8g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|5.8g
|1.0g
|Protein
|4.1g
|0.7g
|Salt
|3.88g
|0.66g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
