Tesco Indo Chinese Style Chilli Chicken Flavour Kit 34g

Tesco Indo Chinese Style Chilli Chicken Flavour Kit 34g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
195kJ
46kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.4g

high

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.66g

high

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1148kJ / 272kcal

A kit containing a chilli sauce with concentrated pineapple juice, crushed chilli, garlic purée and ginger purée and a chilli coater with garlic, soy sauce powder, ginger and mushroom extract.
Sweet and fiery Indo Chinese inspired sauce and seasoning
Pack size: 34G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chilli Sauce (71%) [Fructose, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Glucose Syrup, Tomato Paste, Onion Concentrate, Salt, Mirin Rice Wine, Water, Red Pepper Juice Concentrate, Crushed Chilli, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Nigella Seeds, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cayenne Pepper], Chilli Coater (29%) [Corn Starch, Ground Spices (Paprika, Ginger, Coriander, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Clove, Cinnamon, Allspice, Cumin), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Soy Sauce Powder (Soy Sauce (Soya Beans, Water, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Maltodextrin, Salt), Salt, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Mushroom Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Oil].

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

34g e

Preparation and Usage

Indo-Chinese Style Chilli Chicken

One pan

Ready in 20 minutes

5 simple steps

Serves 2

 

Kit contains:

✓ Chilli Sauce

✓ Chilli Coater

 

Shopping list / Ingredients to buy:

300g chicken breast
1 basmati microwave rice pouch
1 red pepper
5 spring onions

 

Method:

  1. Dice the chicken breasts and cover with the seasoning mix. 
    2. Add 1 tbsp of oil into a pan, add the chicken and cook until golden brown. 
    3. Dice the pepper and spring onion and add into the pan with the chicken. 
    4. Cook for a further 5 minutes until the vegetables are soft. Check that your chicken is thoroughly cooked. Add in the seasoning paste and cook for a further 1-2 minutes. 
    5. Prepare rice according to pouch instructions and serve.

 

Simple Swaps

Why not try...?

  • Swap the chicken for tofu or more veggies

 

