Naturli Vegan Organic Spreadable 450g

Naturli Vegan Organic Spreadable 450g

£3.95

£8.78/kg

Vegan

Fat spread 75%1,80* KG CO^2E / KG Climate Footprint*Source: Carbon Cloud
Spreadable will never be the same again...We believe 100 % in our plant-based products, and we're not afraid to tell you what's in them. And even better: what's not in them.Naturli' Spreadable is our plant-based alternative to butter. Made from organic high-quality oils and 100 % dairy free - as it should be.Naturli' Spreadable is your plant-based alternative to butter. Made from high quality organic oils and 100% dairy free. The taste is smooth and like butter, with a mild taste of almonds. It has a solid consistency, but is easy to spread on bread directly from the fridge.Naturli' Spreadable is 75% fat, and can be used for baking. Enjoy!
EU Organic - DK-ØKO-100, EU/Non-EU agriculture
OrganicWith Rapeseed, Coconut, Shea and AlmondMilkfree zonePlants are the new blackDairy free100% Vegans
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil* (39%), Water, Coconut Oil* (22%), Shea Butter Oil* (13%), Almond* (2%), Salt, Emulsifier (Lecithin*), Carrot Juice*, Lemon Juice*, Natural Flavouring, *Organic

Allergy Information

May contain traces of: Hazelnut, Cashew and Pistachio.

Net Contents

450g ℮

View all Dairy Free Butter, Spreads & Margarine Alternatives

